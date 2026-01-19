WINAIR’s growing network deepens connectivity, and multi-island itineraries | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–WINAir continues to strengthen its position as a key regional carrier as its route network grows across the Caribbean, creating wider access between islands and improving the practicality of inter-island travel for residents, visitors, and businesses. With a network that now spans more than 18 destinations, the airline’s expanded connectivity is reshaping how travelers move through the region by reducing reliance on indirect routings and making multi-island trips easier to plan.

Winair’s latest inaugural Barbados–St Kitts flight touched down last week, formally launching the carrier’s newest route and strengthening east-west connectivity in the region. The service connects Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados with Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts, offering travelers a direct alternative to multi-stop island hopping.

For Winair, the route represents its first scheduled service between the two islands. For travelers, it simplifies a journey that has often required backtracking through other hubs or relying on limited schedules. The airline has positioned the route as part of its broader push to expand regional access and improve inter-island travel options, particularly between islands that already draw strong leisure and business demand.

As tourism demand remains strong and inter-island movement becomes more important to regional economies, Winair’s growing network is intended to do more than add seats. It is designed to reinforce air links between major tourism centers and smaller destinations that often depend on consistent regional lift. For travelers, that means more opportunities to combine islands into a single trip. For Caribbean communities, it means stronger access to markets, services, and economic activity that depend on reliable air bridges.

The network growth is focused on strengthening connectivity that supports everyday Caribbean life and economic development. The airline’s hub-based model, centered in St. Maarten, is positioned to improve north-south links across the region and provide more efficient options for:

• Tourism growth, by enabling travelers to build multi-island vacation plans with fewer delays and less complicated connections

• Business travel and regional commerce, by improving access to meeting destinations, service calls, and trade-related movement

• Cultural exchange and events, by easing travel for festivals, sports, conferences, and family-related travel

• Smaller island access, where dependable regional service is essential for mobility and local economic stability

Rather than treating connectivity as a seasonal need, the airline’s network approach emphasizes frequency and practical routing to keep Caribbean travel moving smoothly year-round.

With St. Maarten serving as a central connecting point, WINAir’s expanded footprint is intended to increase scheduling flexibility and shorten trip times for passengers traveling between the Northern and Southern Caribbean. The airline notes that hub connectivity also supports smoother travel during peak periods, when demand for inter-island routes typically rises.

WINAir’s operations are supported by a fleet of nine aircraft, including ATR-42 aircraft and Twin Otters, allowing the airline to serve a mix of higher-demand routes and shorter-runway destinations.

The carrier also notes interline cooperation with KLM, which it says helps widen routing options for travelers connecting between Europe and the Caribbean through aligned schedules.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/winairs-growing-network-deepens-connectivity-and-multi-island-itineraries