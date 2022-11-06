Wine, Beer, and Fine Food Fair cancelled | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Due to the inclement weather on St. Maarten and the utmost importance of the safety of our patrons and staff, Top Promotion Foundation has decided to cancel the Wine, Beer, and Fine Food Fair slated for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Porto Cupecoy.

For those who purchased tickets for the Wine, Beer, and Fine Food Fair, Top Promotion Foundation will refund your ticket price. A location and date will be made public in the coming dayswhen and where the refund will be available.

All other events will continue as planned. Our Welcome Dinner is sold out while the Gala Dinner has limited seating still available. There is also seating available for the Farewell Dinner.

Top Promotion Foundation thanks the public for its support and understanding.

