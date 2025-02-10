Winners of the spectacular Word Fun campaign announced

~ Fun Miles’ Year-End Campaign brought lots of fun ~

PHILIPSBURG – On January 29th, the winners of Fun Miles’ hugely popular WordFun year-end campaign were announced. Over the past few months, thousands of enthusiastic cardholders submitted their WordFun game boards for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Cardholders could also try their luck with the online game “Scratch & Win,” which offered additional prizes from various Fun Miles partners.

At the prize-giving event on February 6th, held at Holland House, partners and winners gathered to celebrate. All lucky winners were able to collect their prizes in person, including the grand prize winner of the Italy City Bus Trip for two, with round-trip tickets and hotel stays.

Fun Miles would like to sincerely thank all cardholders and WordFun partners for their enthusiasm and energy during this campaign;

Kooyman, WIB, SOL Simpson Bay, Causeway, Madame Estate & Sucker Garden, Mau Asam Travel, ENNIA, DA-BENU, Carl & Sons Unique Bakery, SoDutch Jewelry, Holland House Beach Hotel and Avila Beach Hotel.

Thanks to you, WordFun was once again a great success! We look forward to organizing even more exciting, surprising, and interactive campaigns in the future.

For a full list of winners, visit our website: https://www.funmiles.net/sxm/news/the-wordfun-2024-winners-3