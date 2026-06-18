WITU chides CBA over vacation allowance uncertainty for teachers and school staff | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY-–The Windward Islands Teachers Union, WITU, says teachers and non-teaching staff of the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts, CBA, should not be left in uncertainty over their vacation allowance, a known annual legal entitlement that families depend on after a demanding school year.

WITU said each year, teachers and support staff of public and subsidized schools count on receiving their vacation allowance to help cover planned expenses, family obligations and needed time to rest and recharge. The union stressed that vacation allowance is not a bonus, favor or unexpected benefit, but a legal entitlement.

According to WITU, the relevant provisions governing vacation allowance, including Article 24 of the ordinance regulating vacation, vacation allowance and exemption from duty for civil servants and teachers, provide that vacation allowance is to be paid once per calendar year in the second half of June.

While the law allows for payment at any point during the second half of June, WITU said this does not reduce the responsibility of an employer to be properly prepared to make the payment as early as possible within that period. The union said vacation allowance is a recurring and predictable obligation that should be budgeted, calculated, requested and followed up well in advance.

“Yet, once again, the Board of Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts appears to have failed to ensure that its staff receive this payment at the time many had reasonably anticipated,” WITU stated.

The union said the situation has created unnecessary stress and uncertainty for teachers and support staff who spent the year educating, guiding and caring for students. Employees, WITU said, should be able to rely on their employer to meet financial obligations without last-minute confusion or unclear explanations.

According to information received by WITU, staff were allegedly notified on Monday, June 15, that no funds had yet been deposited for vacation allowance and that the board was actively monitoring the situation. By Tuesday, staff were reportedly informed that the board was in a meeting with Finance because CBA had allegedly not been receiving the correct amount for the last few months.

WITU said it finds the situation deeply troubling.

The union said responsibility rests squarely with CBA. As the employer and school board, CBA is responsible for ensuring that the correct calculations are submitted in a timely manner so that the appropriate subsidy can be received to meet its financial obligations to staff.

WITU said any discrepancy in subsidy amounts should have been identified, addressed and followed up long before the vacation allowance payment period arrived. Based on the information brought to the union’s attention, WITU said serious questions arise about CBA’s planning, calculations, submissions and follow-up.

“A responsible employer should not reach the payment period while still addressing issues related to the correct subsidy amount,” WITU stated.

The union said teachers and non-teaching staff should not bear the consequences of administrative shortcomings, inaccurate calculations, delayed submissions or inadequate follow-up. Those responsibilities, WITU said, belong to CBA.

WITU said the matter extends beyond a possible delayed payment. The union said it reflects what appears to be a recurring pattern that leaves employees frustrated and uncertain. Year after year, staff are confronted with the same concerns, the same questions and the same lack of reassurance.

According to WITU, repeated uncertainty undermines confidence and places unnecessary strain on hardworking professionals who deserve stability and respect.

“At a time when educators are already facing increasing demands and pressures, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether their employer will meet its basic financial obligations,” WITU stated.

The union said this concern must also be viewed against the broader background of other unresolved staff matters. These include reports that CBA staff are dealing with issues regarding their registration in the APS pension plan, while pension contributions are allegedly being deducted from their salaries.

WITU said respect for teachers and school staff must be demonstrated through action, not only words. The union said paying employees accurately, on time and ensuring that all deducted contributions are properly accounted for are among the most basic responsibilities of any employer.

WITU is calling on the CBA Board to immediately provide staff with a clear written explanation outlining the status of the vacation allowance, the date the issue was first identified, the actions taken to resolve it and the exact date on which staff will receive their payment.

The union said CBA staff deserve certainty, accountability and respect.

“Most importantly, they deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity owed to the dedicated professionals who continue to serve our schools, support our students, and strengthen our communities,” WITU stated.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/witu-chides-cba-over-vacation-allowance-uncertainty-for-teachers-and-school-staff