WORK: Asbestos removal from the Sandy Ground MJC | FAXINFO

The Community is launching asbestos removal work at the Sandy Ground MJC from this month of July 2024.

This work is mandatory before being able to launch the demolition and then rehabilitation phase of the buildings. The objective is to be able to propose a new socio-cultural complex by the end of this term.

The Community is taking advantage of the school holidays to carry out major work on the site of the schools and the former MJC of Sandy Ground. The company TSA SOGEDEX is mandated by public contract to carry out the asbestos removal work. An additional diagnosis will be carried out in the old cinema hall in order to optimize the reconstruction of the site.

The asbestos removal work begins in July and then gives way to the demolition phase which will end at the end of August and will be carried out by the TMTT company, as part of a public contract. The site will then be left clean and leveled before being able to begin the 3rd phase of reconstruction work for the new Sandy Ground socio-cultural center project which will see the light of day by 2027.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-desamiantage-de-la-mjc-de-sandy-ground/