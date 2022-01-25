Work in progress on the sewerage system in Orient Bay Beach | FAXINFO

ORIENT BAY: The Etablissement des Eaux et de l’Assainissement de Saint-Martin (EEASM) informs the population that works started on Monday, January 24th on the northern part of the Orient Bay Beach, near the Mont Vernon Hotel.

The intervention teams will proceed to the replacement of 800 meters of sewage pipes, from the Mont Vernon Hotel to the parking lot of the restaurants “Kkô Beach” and “Coco Beach”. The pipes will be assembled on the periphery of the beach before their burial.

The work will take place until the end of February, in order to avoid any disturbance of the sea turtles’ nesting season, which is usually observed from March to December in the bay.

This is the last section to be replaced out of the 4 km of wastewater pipes that transfer wastewater from the Espérance, Hope Estate, Cul-de-Sac, Mont Vernon and Baie Orientale neighborhoods to the Quartier d’Orléans wastewater treatment plant. Its resizing is essential to meet the growing needs in sanitation linked to the development of the territory. Eventually, it will also allow the transfer to the treatment plant of sewage from other districts, including Grand Case and Savane.

This work is part of a €4,500,000 program entitled “Transfer of sewage from Grand Case to the Quartier d’Orléans WWTP”, co-financed by the European Union within the framework of the ERDF, as well as by the French Office of Biodiversity (OFB) and the EEASM.

The EEASM thanks the whole population as well as the local participants for their support in this process aiming at improving the sanitary and environmental situation of the island.

The post Work in progress on the sewerage system in Orient Bay Beach appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/25/spatial-price-comparison-survey-feb-1-to-apr-30-2022/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/25/work-in-progress-on-the-sewerage-system-in-orient-bay-beach/