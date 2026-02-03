Work Underway on Multi-Purpose Court at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs has provided a progress update on the multi-purpose court project at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, with the National Sports Institute confirming that work began on Monday.

The project moved into active implementation on Monday, beginning with the following site preparation works:

Removal of the fence Removal of the asphalt and substructure

The Minister explained that the multi-purpose court project is connected to a previously failed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), noting that aspects of that earlier arrangement were not fulfilled. She said the current administration picked up the initiative and advanced it to the point where implementation could begin.

Minister Gumbs stated that the project has progressed to a stage where SMMC and SZV are contributing to the development of the multi-purpose court, strengthening the overall effort to deliver the project.

The Minister emphasized that the project reflects a broader approach to maximizing limited resources for wider sports outcomes. She said the intention is to utilize available support effectively to expand opportunities and deliver greater community benefit through sports infrastructure.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/work-underway-on-multi-purpose-court-at-raoul-illidge-sports-complex