‘Working in the Caribbean’ returns to the National Career Fair and connects talent with opportunities

Amsterdam, Wednesday, April 22 – During the 28th edition of the National Career Fair, the largest career event in the Netherlands, on this coming Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, the successful ‘Working in the Caribbean’ component returns for the fourth time.

This inspiring initiative brings employers from the Caribbean and Suriname together with job seekers in the Netherlands, including a large group from the diaspora, and makes a concrete contribution to combating brain drain.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to engage in direct conversation with more than 70 employers (a record number!) from the region, including 14 organizations from Suriname. In total, there will be more than 200 employers present on the exhibition floor. ‘Working in the Caribbean’ is open to everyone: from students and graduates to (young) professionals of all ages and backgrounds, even without a degree, but with valuable work experience. In addition to meeting employers, visitors can find further inspiration during over 100 workshops, including practical sessions on the do’s & don’ts of living and working in the Caribbean and Suriname.

There is also plenty to experience on a cultural level: Blue Wave artist Jeon is flying especially from Aruba and Curaçao to the Netherlands for an energetic live performance.

The National Career Fair is free for visitors to attend. Tickets can easily be claimed via carrierebeurs.nl

With ‘Working in the Caribbean’, the fair offers not only career opportunities but also a powerful boost for talent development and strengthening the labor market in the region.

Source: Press Release