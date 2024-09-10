WORKS: Rue de Hollande: traffic disrupted between Howell Center and the Rue de Spring intersection | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Water and Sanitation Establishment (EEASM) is continuing its investments to improve the distribution of drinking water and wastewater treatment.

Major work is underway in Marigot, on Rue de Hollande, between Howell Center and the Rue de Spring intersection.

• Night closing: from 20 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, September 10 to Thursday, September 12, 2024

• Daytime traffic: one-way from Marigot to the Agrément roundabout from Wednesday September 11 to Friday September 13, 2024.

• Traffic diversion via Boulevard Hubert Petit (seafront).

All work is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2024.

The EEASM thanks the people of Saint-Martin for their cooperation and support in this process aimed at improving the health and environmental situation on the island.

This operation benefits from the financial support of the Ministry of Overseas Territories and the Community, within the framework of the convergence and transformation contract, with respective subsidies of €2.177.000 and €2.804.000 dedicated to the programs of renewal, improvement and compliance of drinking water and sanitation networks and structures.

