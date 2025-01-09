WORLD NEWS | FAXINFO

CANADA

Justin Trudeau steps down as Prime Minister

Faced with falling popularity and internal divisions, he wants to offer Canadians a "new choice" for the next election. His resignation, after nearly 10 years in power, marks the end of a political era marked by economic and social challenges.

TIBET

Powerful earthquake

A 6,8 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday, January 7, killing at least 126 people and injuring 188. The tremors, felt as far away as Nepal, caused significant material damage. Rescuers are battling the freezing cold to help survivors. It is the most powerful earthquake in 5 years.

AUSTRIA

Far-right in charge of negotiations

The far-right party led by Herbert Kickl is tasked with forming a government after winning 29% of the vote. This historic first has sparked tensions, with protests chanting "Nazis out". The political shift reflects the rise of nationalist forces in Europe.

BALI

Cleaning up beaches overrun with rubbish

After a record-breaking monsoon washup of plastic waste, 600 volunteers cleaned up Bali's beaches, collecting 25 tonnes of rubbish in six days. Locals, tourists and NGOs took action to prevent plastics from returning to the ocean. The tragedy highlights the urgent need to tackle global plastic pollution.

USA

French films shine at the Golden Globes

At the 82nd Golden Globes, Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" and Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" won awards, promising a bright future at the Oscars. With bold themes and notable performances, French cinema is establishing itself as a key player on the international scene.

Devastating fires in Los Angeles

Since Tuesday, violent fires have been ravaging Los Angeles, particularly in the upscale neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, where 1500 buildings have been destroyed, 10.000 hectares burned and 130.000 people evacuated. The provisional toll yesterday was 5 dead and many injured, while the overwhelmed firefighters were waiting for reinforcements.

JAPAN

Death of the oldest person in the world

Tomiko Itooka, the oldest person in the world at 116, died in Japan on December 29. Born in 1908, she lived through wars, pandemics and technological revolutions. A lover of bananas and Calpis, she embodied a symbol of hope. Japan, an aging country, has 95.000 centenarians, the majority of whom are women.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/actu-mondiale/