WORLD NEWS | FAXINFO

USA

Los Angeles fires: video relaunches investigation into origin of fire

Surveillance video could reveal the origin of the deadly fires in Los Angeles (29 deaths and the destruction of 16.000 buildings). Filmed in Pasadena, it allegedly shows sparks on a Southern California Edison electrical tower at the moment the fire started. This damning evidence fuels a complaint against the company, while the official investigation continues.

Trump bans transgender people from military

Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military, saying he wants to eliminate “transgender ideology” from the armed forces. He also ended subsidies for transition therapy and banned transgender women from school sports. The measure affects about 15 service members.

INDIA

Deadly stampede during a pilgrimage

A stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has left at least 15 people dead and several injured. The pilgrimage, which attracts 400 million worshippers, is marked by logistical and security challenges. The tragedy underscores the risks of crowd management in India, where similar incidents have occurred before.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

The M23 at the gates of Goma

The M23 armed group, supported by Rwanda according to the UN, is advancing towards Goma after several weeks of clashes. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of declaring war to seize Congolese resources. The international community, including the UN and the EU, is urging Rwanda to withdraw its troops and the M23 to halt its advance.

SERBIA

Political crisis

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigns after three months of protests demanding accountability for the collapse of a train awning at Novi Sad train station, which killed 15 people. The protests denounce corruption and negligence by the authorities. Tensions remain high, with clashes between protesters and government activists.

EUROPE

Coca-Cola recalls products due to chlorate contamination

A massive recall of Coca-Cola cans and bottles is underway due to high chlorate content. The affected products, distributed in several European countries, could pose a risk to children with iodine deficiency. The company says the risk is low and is continuing to recall the contaminated batches, namely Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss and Tropico returnable glass cans and bottles, in circulation since late November and bearing a production code ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE (inclusive). _VX

