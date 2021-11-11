WORLD OF CHANGE FOR CARIB

International Liquors and Tobacco N.V . official distributors of Carib Larger Beer, is proud to launch its new look Carib Larger Beer in St Maarten/St. Martin.
Mention the word the Caribbean anywhere in the world, and it conjures images of an escape to breath taking sea and landscapes where the happiest people on the earth know how to live and celebrate life. Say Carib, and you hold the Caribbean original brew that has been bringing us all in celebration for the past 70 years.
This 70th year celebration means a lot for the Carib Brand, it being one of the first beer produced by Carib Brewery Limited, Trinidad and Tobago.  In a toast to the occasion, the Brewery engaged Brandology, a world- renowned design firm which worked on some of the world’s biggest names in the industry. The firm created a striking new label design, celebrating Carib Beer’s first journey from the bottling lines in 1950, pouring Caribbean fun into our lives ever since then, up to this present day.
Carib’s new design is a stylish facelift to the familiar yellow oval reminding us of our sunny Caribbean personality, against a wavy blue background reflecting the calm, refreshing Caribbean joy for the life we share. Carib Beer has been focused on pouring Caribbean fun into our lives from 1950, up to this present day. Brandology even created a “Caribbean Original” symbol for the Carib Brand, celebrating its 70-year brewing heritage and giving the world a timeless icon celebrating our warm, carefree, vibrant, value-centered spirit as an entire Caribbean community. This proud and confident- looking new Carib logo creates and bonds the Carib Trademark family, which is ready to represent the region, globally.
As the tagline says, “it’s the way we play”, we are committed at CARIB Brewery and International Liquors and Tobacco N.V., to giving you the celebration of Caribbean fun whilst providing the best taste of the Caribbean on the Island.
Look out for Carib’s new packaging available in all local supermarkets as of November 12th.

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY