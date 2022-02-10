Worrying increase in armed robberies on the French side | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: After the Chinese mini-markets, the restaurants, the private individuals, it is the Cadisco gas station located in Howell Center which was on Monday last the victim of an armed robbery. The incident happened around 8 pm.

Since the beginning of the new year, many sectors of commerce in St. Martin have been plagued by a surge of armed robberies.

According to the same modus operandi, a hooded and armed individual broke into the establishment and took the cash register’s contents at gunpoint. The robber then fled on a scooter.

Alerted, the gendarmes went to the spot to carry their investigations.

The nvestigation is ongoing.

The post Worrying increase in armed robberies on the French side appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/10/continued-ban-on-all-pork-products-originating-from-the-dominican-republic/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/10/worrying-increase-in-armed-robberies-on-the-french-side/