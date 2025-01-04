Would they support a | The Peoples Tribune

referendum motion or not?

The discussion surrounding the possibility of independence for St. Maarten, or rather Parliament organizing a referendum on the topic, has been gaining significant traction within our community. It is a subject that evokes strong opinions and profound contemplation about the future of our island. As the The People’s Tribune, we recognize the importance of fostering an open dialogue on this critical issue, one that impacts the very fabric of our society and governance.

In light of this, we reached out to all 15 Members of Parliament of St. Maarten with just two direct questions. These questions were designed to gauge their stance on the procedural steps toward independence and to provide our readers with a clear understanding of where their elected representatives stand on this matter.

Would you vote in favor of a motion to organize a referendum within two years to allow the people of St. Maarten to express their preference on independence?

If not, please state why not.

If yes, please state why yes.

If not a referendum in two years, would you support including the question of independence on the ballot during the next Parliamentary elections?

Through this initiative, we aim to provide a platform for our leaders to articulate their visions and reservations regarding independence. This is not a question of politics; it is about shaping the destiny of St. Maarten and ensuring that every citizen is well-informed and engaged in this journey.

Of the 15 MPs, five (5) responded and two others had previously stated their positions which we will re-publish below. If the remaining MPs provide a response, those will be published as well.

MP Omar Ottley:

I believe independence should be our ultimate trajectory, and every country that truly wants autonomy should focus on its independence. Maybe one day we can live to have the President of Sint Maarten however it will not be an easy road.

Independence has to come with an adequate educational system, an adequate health care healthcare and infrastructure system, adequate border control, and much more. Many don’t realize that the Netherlands has a responsibility whether we stay in the kingdom or leave the kingdom to prepare us for the above mentioned, which inevitably leads to independence.

As for a referendum, if a motion is tabled I would support, while a motion itself will not grant us independence. But by allowing a referendum we can gauge the desire of our people. If independence is the wishes of the people through a democratic process, then the mother kingdom should comply.

In my view the map needs to be drawn, and the end game has to be decided upon over a specific period of years. Rushed independence can lead to failure but failure to be self-reliant will lead to oppression.

MP Francisco Lacroes:

I will start by saying this: A man is not a man if he never leaves the comfort of his mother and father’s dwelling. At the age of 18 we are expected to leave. The question once posed by an advocate of independence was “Were you ready?” Ready or not, I made it. The will to stand on your own was greater than the one to stay under your parents. I will support a motion for a referendum and a plan towards an independent country Sint Maarten.

MP Dimar Labega

The discussion on Independence for St. Maarten has been ongoing for many years. The status of Independence for St. Maarten must be based on a decision by the people of this country. Much more must be established regarding our ability to sustain self-governance, including an in-depth study to ascertain what our financial capabilities will be to support all efforts and discussions on the question of Independence. How we proceed with this discussion needs to be further discussed within our party and coalition.

MP Sjamira Roseburg

While the prospect of independence is significant, I firmly believe that our immediate focus should be on restoring and strengthening our nation’s financial and institutional foundations before pursuing such a path.

1. Necessity of Financial Restoration and Reparations

St. Maarten has faced economic challenges that have undermined its stability and development. To ensure a prosperous and self-sufficient future, it is imperative to:

– Seek Reparations and Investments: Advocate for reparations and targeted investments, particularly in sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure, to address historical injustices and promote equitable development. Notably, activists have criticized recent apologies from Dutch authorities for not addressing reparations, emphasizing the need for concrete measures to counteract the historical effects of slavery.

– Implement Structural Reforms: Pursue comprehensive reforms to enhance governance, transparency, and economic resilience, as outlined in the country package agreed upon with the Netherlands.

2. Importance of Stability Before Independence

Embarking on independence without a solid economic and institutional foundation could jeopardize our nation’s future. It is essential to:

– Achieve Economic Stability: Ensure that our economy is robust, diversified, and capable of sustaining growth and development independently.

– Strengthen Institutions: Develop strong, transparent, and accountable institutions that can effectively govern and support an independent nation.

– Enhance Social Services: Invest in education, healthcare, and social services to improve the quality of life for our citizens and build human capital.

3. Legal Framework and Article 43 of the Charter

Article 43 of the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands stipulates that each country within the Kingdom shall promote fundamental human rights and freedoms, legal certainty, and good governance. It also designates the safeguarding of these principles as a Kingdom affair.

This article underscores the Kingdom’s responsibility to ensure that all constituent countries, including St. Maarten, have the necessary support and resources to uphold these principles. Advocating for reparations and investments aligns with this mandate, as it seeks to rectify historical injustices and promote equitable development, thereby strengthening our nation’s capacity for self-governance.

4. Timing of the Independence Referendum

Given the current state of our nation’s finances and institutions, I believe that organizing a referendum on independence should be deferred until we have achieved significant progress in the areas mentioned above. This approach will ensure that, when the time comes, our citizens can make an informed decision in a context of stability and prosperity.

In conclusion, while the idea of independence is noteworthy, our immediate priority should be to restore and strengthen St. Maarten’s financial health and institutional capacity.

By seeing article 43 as one (as confirmed by Professor Hirsh Balin during The Inter Expo in the Netherlands) and focusing on reparations, investments, and comprehensive reforms, we can build a stable foundation that will support any future considerations of independence.

MP Franklin Meyers

We didn’t receive a reply from MP Meyers, but considering his recent trip to Azerbaijan as part of a St. Maarten delegation to attend a conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group, it stands to reason that MP Meyers would support a referendum vote. “To become independent is the most exclusive right of our people by freeing ourselves from the colonialism of France and the Netherlands. We have gathered here to advance this right worldwide,” Meyers said on December 6, 2023.

MP Sarah Wescot-Williams

Although we didn’t get a reply from the MP and Chairlady of Parliament, she spoke on the issue recently: “The question of independence for St. Maarten in actuality is whether we want to stay or leave the Dutch Kingdom. “We” being the People. In my view, at the end of the day, it will come down to an autonomous position with undiluted self-governance and agreements with one or more allies for defense, and possibly Foreign Affairs and a common nationality. We have those allies,” the Chairlady said.

However, Wescot-Williams stressed the importance of careful deliberation, warning that exiting the Kingdom might not happen on Sint Maarten’s terms, adding, “Unlike years ago, no one is holding us back from stepping out of the Dutch Kingdom. To the contrary, we just might get what we ask for, and maybe not on our terms.”

MP Darryl York

1. Would you vote in favor of a motion to organize a referendum within two years to allow the people of St. Maarten to express their preference on independence? Yes.

I firmly believe in referendums as a democratic tool that returns power to the people. This particular topic independence has been debated for decades among politicians, academics, and the general public. Yet, as a group of 15 Parliamentarians with varying perspectives, we have the option to either continue kicking the issue down the road or entrust the ultimate decision to the people themselves.

What I emphasized during my campaign and what I continue to advocate for is the importance of VISION. Too often, we focus on plans without first having a clear vision. Plans without vision are merely ad hoc solutions that lead nowhere. In the context of independence, I believe this referendum should not be seen as a question of when we want to go independent but rather do we want to go independent.

Once that question is answered, the vision becomes clear. From there, comprehensive plans can be made to achieve that vision. And only then does the “when” naturally emerge from the foundation of those plans. This process ensures that we are not just reacting to circumstances but proactively shaping our future based on a collective vision.

2. If not a referendum in two years, would you support including the question of independence on the ballot during the next Parliamentary elections?

I believe the success of a referendum lies in maximizing voter turnout. The legitimacy of such an important decision depends on how representative the results are of the population’s will.

If we align a referendum with the next Parliamentary elections, we can leverage the heightened political engagement that comes with such elections. More people are likely to turn out when casting votes for their representatives and coupling that with a question on independence would encourage broader participation.

However, beyond the mechanics of timing, the more pressing question is should the referendum be binding? A non-binding referendum risks being seen as another symbolic gesture a “motion-like” action that applies pressure but carries no real weight. To move forward effectively, clear thresholds must be established for voter turnout and approval percentages to ensure the results are actionable.

When considering this process, I return to the principle of vision. A referendum must lead to a clear sense of direction. Without vision, we risk getting caught in an endless cycle of saying, “We aren’t ready yet.” This phrase often reflects a failure to have a vision and results in piecemeal, reactionary planning. Instead, a referendum offers an opportunity to define whether independence is truly what we want. With that clarity, we can create long-term, comprehensive plans that focus on making independence possible and only then does the timeline naturally emerge.

I am all for referendums because they are a tool of pure democracy. But I am also mindful of how they are conducted. The timing, structure, and educational campaigns surrounding the process are crucial. If we’re going to ask the people of St. Maarten to decide on something as monumental as independence, we owe it to them to ensure the process is inclusive, informed, and binding.

A closing Historical Note:

It should be noted that in 2016, the majority of St. Maarten Parliamentarians present at a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament with a delegation of the Independence for St. Martin Foundation (ISMF), expressed support for the foundation’s call for a referendum to be held so that the people of the territory could have their say on the issue of independence.

The President of Parliament at that time, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, brought the meeting to a close after she indicated that the next step would be for the foundation to present a formal petition to Parliament and/or for the individual MPs to make use of their right to present a motion to a plenary session of the legislative body.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com