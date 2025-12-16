Xcg 467,000 downpayment made, Philipsburg Marketplace project could restart in January 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten told Parliament on Monday that approximately ANG 467,000 has already been paid to the contractor for the Philipsburg Marketplace reconstruction, and that the project can restart in January 2026 once the contractor’s revised bill of quantities is reviewed and accepted.

The Mnister provided Parliament with an update on the reconstruction of the Marketplace and ongoing support measures for displaced vendors during a Question Hour requested by MP Egbert Doran. MP Egbert Doran said he requested the Question Hour to obtain clarity on the status of the project and the relief measures for vendors while construction is underway, referencing a motion adopted earlier this year aimed at ensuring vendors are not left to carry the burden during relocation. He also raised concerns about shifting timelines and asked for clarity on what relief is being applied in practice.

Minister Heyliger-Marten stated part of the aforementioned amount was applied to contractual works and additional works requested by VROMI, and that just over ANG 200,000 remains as credit with the contractor toward the continuation of construction, largely committed to suppliers and materials.

Additionally, Minister Heyliger-Marten said her public statement that the project is “firmly on track” refers to progress along the procedural path under the FIDIC Yellow Book framework. She outlined milestones including completion and approval of the final design in consultation with the co-financier, presentation of the design to vendors with positive feedback, receipt of the contractor’s work schedule, and the ongoing finalization and review of the revised bill of quantities. The Minister confirmed that preparatory works, including filling, leveling and compaction, were officially completed at the end of August 2025, noting that additional soil investigation and stabilization requirements extended the preparatory stage at the instruction of the Department of New Works.

The Minister advised that a specific date for the foundation phase has not yet been set, but the contractor indicated that once the revised bill of quantities is reviewed and accepted, the project can restart in January 2026, with foundation works beginning immediately after the contract amendment and mobilization. She stated that the contractor’s schedule anticipates a full construction cycle of approximately 216 days, just over seven months, and said the complete written schedule will be shared with Parliament in the first quarter of 2026, followed by an in-person presentation.

On project oversight, the Minister identified the independent project management firm as Angelique Properties BV, operating with the acknowledgement of the Ministry of VROMI. She outlined the firm’s scope, including contract administration, review and approval of drawings prior to submission, assessment of material submittals and variations, interim payment certification, technical and quality oversight through weekly site inspections, commissioning and handover, and health, safety and environmental monitoring in accordance with the FIDIC Yellow Book.

Regarding vendor impacts and relief, the Minister reported that there are 54 vendors on the verified list, categorized across three areas, and that the number of vendors currently displaced is 33. She said eligibility is tied to having the correct license indicating operation in the designated area and explained the list was cross-referenced with relevant government records, including economic licenses and the Receiver’s Office, before and after displacement.

The Minister confirmed that the fee waiver process has already commenced and said the waiver will be applied retroactively, adding that based on checks with the Receiver’s Office, displaced vendors did not pay fees during the period in question. She stated that the annual vendor fee is ANG 1,200, typically paid as ANG 100 per month, and estimated the total projected value of the fee-waiver relief at approximately ANG 18,800.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said additional relief options are being explored in close collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, but she is not yet in a position to close out those options or share details, as the intention is to first provide the update to the vendors and receive their feedback before reporting back to Parliament.

She also reported that a meeting was held with vendors on October 27, 2025, to present the final design, discuss the relief process and provide a project update. The Minister said vendor feedback was generally positive, with appreciation expressed for improvements such as better ventilation and additional restrooms. She said the main concerns raised related to practical matters, including ensuring booths remain simple to operate and that a clear construction timeline is communicated so vendors can plan accordingly.

While the Ministry has not conducted a rapid revenue assessment, the Minister said one-on-one discussions were held with vendors on challenges being faced. She noted a recurring issue involves customers preferring card payments over cash, and said discussions are ongoing with a bank to assist vendors in acquiring point-of-sale systems. She also referenced the need for increased foot traffic to vendor locations and said a proposed approach involves a private public partnership tied to a stop-and-shop program, which did not proceed this year due to lack of funds, but is again under discussion between TEATT and VROMI, with further details to be shared after the holiday season.

MP Doran’s follow-up focused on what he described as a contradiction between repeated assurances that the project is “on track” and the absence of visible progress, questioning what the contractor was doing if the design was not officially approved and whether earlier activity on site was effectively for nothing. He also pressed the Minister on procurement and fairness, arguing that once the bill of quantities, design, or pricing changes, the project should go back out to tender so other contractors are not disadvantaged, and he asked for clarity on why government is proceeding without a new tender.

MP York asked how much of the contract value has already been paid to the contractor and challenged the six-to-eight-month completion timeline previously communicated in August, seeking clarity on whether that timeline still applies or whether there are delays not yet disclosed. MP Irion questioned the Minister’s interpretation of the FIDIC Yellow Book rules, stating that only limited, non-material changes should be permitted to protect transparency and equal competition, and asked the Minister to clearly define how the project’s scope changes and bill of quantities revisions fit within the framework without triggering the need for a new tender.

Addressing questions about changes to the project scope and procurement, the Minister stated that the contract was awarded under the FIDIC Yellow Book as a design-and-build project, and that variations to the design are permitted within that framework. She said the timeline shift resulted largely from refinements to the roof design, including the incorporation of a polycarbonate structure intended to improve natural light and comfort, and the time required to secure final manufacturer quotations for the specialized roofing system. She told Parliament that the quotation has now been included in the overall bill of quantities, which is currently under review.

On questions raised about the extent of permissible changes under the FIDIC Yellow Book, the Minister said she will provide a more detailed explanation in writing to Parliament.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/xcg-467-000-downpayment-made-philipsburg-marketplace-project-could-restart-in-january-2026