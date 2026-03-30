Xenisha “Xoey” Aventurin wins Junior Carnival Queen title 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–After inviting the audience to experience Carnival “through me,” Xenisha Fitzpatrick Aventurin, affectionately known as “Xoey,” captured the Junior Carnival Queen 2026 crown on Saturday at the Aleeze Convention Center.

The petite 8-year-old secured a decisive victory with 845 points, finishing 37 points ahead of the nearest contestant. On a night filled with cultural tributes to the 55th anniversary of St. Maarten Carnival, Xoey dominated three of the five judged segments, earning near-maximum points in almost every category.

Her aerial silks performance in the talent segment helped seal the win. Xoey, who is also a competitive swimmer, displayed remarkable confidence, strength and control in the air, leaving the audience holding its breath and reacting with awe at every spin and turn.

Her Carnival costume presentation paid tribute to the musical history of St. Maarten, highlighting local music and artists and culminating in a special appearance by Leroy “King Beau Beau” Brooks himself. Xoey also appeared dressed as Beau Beau in his trademark admiral’s uniform.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, SCDF, extended congratulations to its new Queen and all the contestants who took part in the pageant.

“We believe the girls made everyone in the crowd, including their parents, chaperones and friends, very proud. It was a wonderful display of culture and pageantry, and we are very happy and proud of all four contestants. Xoey, even at 8 years old, is a powerhouse of a Queen, and her future in pageantry, should she choose to pursue it, is very bright. We will aim to make her reign active and memorable,” SCDF said.

See below for all winners and segments they won.

𝐒𝐭. 𝐌𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐗𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 "𝐗𝐨𝐞𝐲" 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐳𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧

1st runner – 𝘒𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘢 𝘍𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦

2nd runner up – 𝘠’𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘺𝘥𝘢 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘰

3rd runner up – 𝘒𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘦 𝘍𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨

𝐍𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Ms. Amity #4 – 𝘟e𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 𝘍𝘪𝘵𝘻𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯

Ms. Popularity #4 – 𝘟e𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 𝘍𝘪𝘵𝘻𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯

Ms. Photogenic #3 – 𝘒𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘢 𝘍𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦

𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Best Speech #4 – 𝘟𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 𝘍𝘪𝘵𝘻𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯

Best Cultural Wear #1 – 𝘠’𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘺𝘥𝘢 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘰

Best Talent #4 - 𝘟𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 𝘍𝘪𝘵𝘻𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯

Best Carnival Costume #4 – 𝘟𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 𝘍𝘪𝘵𝘻𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯

Best Evening Wear #3 – 𝘒𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘢 𝘍𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/xenisha-xoey-aventurin-wins-junior-carnival-queen-title-2026