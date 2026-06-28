Xtratight Entertainment to Host St. Maarten’s First Back 2 School Expo | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY—Xtratight Entertainment will host St. Maarten’s first-ever Back 2 School Expo on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the Aleeze Convention Center, bringing students, parents, schools, businesses, government agencies, health organizations, community groups and service providers together in one location ahead of the new academic year.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is designed as a one-stop back-to-school destination where families can access information, resources, products and services that support student success.

The Back 2 School Expo will feature a wide range of exhibitors, including primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, technical and vocational education providers, tutoring and after-school programs, scholarship and education opportunity providers, health and wellness services, youth organizations, government departments, financial institutions, technology providers, school supply retailers, uniform suppliers, sports organizations, extracurricular programs and community support services.

According to Xtratight Entertainment, the Expo is intended to make back-to-school preparation easier for families while also giving organizations an opportunity to connect directly with students and parents.

“Education is one of the greatest investments we can make in our future,” said Rude Fleming, founder of Xtratight Entertainment. “The Back 2 School Expo is about bringing the entire community together to support our students. Whether it is finding the right school, learning about scholarships, accessing health services, purchasing uniforms or discovering extracurricular opportunities, families should be able to find everything they need in one place.”

The Expo is being organized in partnership with F.O.C.U.S. Foundation, whose work in youth and community development aligns with the event’s goal of expanding access to educational resources across St. Maarten.

In addition to exhibitor booths, attendees can look forward to educational presentations, demonstrations, family-friendly activities, giveaways and opportunities to meet organizations that play a role in student development and academic success.

Businesses, schools, government agencies, non-profit organizations and service providers interested in participating are encouraged to reserve their exhibitor space early.

Xtratight Entertainment said the Back 2 School Expo is envisioned as an annual community event that will continue to grow each year, strengthening collaboration among education, business, healthcare, youth services and the wider community.

Event DetailsEvent: Back 2 School ExpoDate: Sunday, August 9, 2026Venue: Aleeze Convention Center, St. MaartenAdmission: Free

For exhibitor information, sponsorship opportunities or general inquiries, interested parties are asked to contact Xtratight Entertainment.

Xtratight Entertainment is one of St. Maarten’s leading event production companies, dedicated to creating innovative experiences that bring people together through entertainment, culture, education and community engagement. The company produces events that not only entertain, but also create meaningful opportunities for collaboration, economic activity and social impact.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/xtratight-entertainment-to-host-st-maartens-first-back-2-school-expo