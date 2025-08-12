Yolande Headley Becomes First Woman to Lead Flow’s Dutch East Caribbean Operations | The Peoples Tribune

Great Bay–Liberty Caribbean, the operators of Flow, Liberty Business and BTC, has appointed Yolande Headley as General Manager for its Dutch East Caribbean operations, making her the first woman to lead the company’s business across Sint Maarten/Saint Martin, Saba, and Statia. Her appointment took effect on April 1, 2025.

A Barbadian national with more than 34 years of telecommunications experience, Headley’s career spans customer experience, finance, retail sales, and operational excellence. She has shaped industry-leading standards and delivered consistent results throughout her tenure at Liberty Caribbean.

Prior to this role, Headley served as Interim Director of Business Development for the Dutch East Caribbean, where she closed functional gaps across markets and consistently achieved revenue objectives. “Yolande has earned this appointment through her relentless drive for innovation and her unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Susanna O’Sullivan, Vice President, North Caribbean, Liberty Caribbean. “Her visionary approach to customer experience and her proven ability to empower teams will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence and service delivery in the Dutch East Caribbean.”

Known for pioneering solutions, Headley designed and deployed the company’s retail operations and end-to-end sales frameworks. “I am honoured to lead our Dutch East Caribbean operations at such a pivotal time,” she said. “My focus will be on nurturing talent, driving sustainable growth, and ensuring our teams have the tools and support they need to excel. Together, we will elevate the customer experience and build on Liberty Caribbean’s legacy of connectivity and service excellence.”

About Liberty Caribbean

Liberty Caribbean is a leading communications and technology provider with operations in more than 20 markets across the Caribbean. Through its brands Flow and BTC, the company delivers broadband, mobile, video, and voice services to residential customers, and through Liberty Business, it provides enterprise-grade connectivity, cloud, security, and data centre solutions to businesses and governments. With a history of more than 150 years in the region, Liberty Caribbean remains committed to strong networks, local support, and solutions that resonate with the communities it serves.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/yolande-headley-becomes-first-woman-to-lead-flows-dutch-east-caribbean-operations