Youth Cabinet sets foundation for student-led policy planning at ECYS | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Youth Cabinet under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) held its inaugural meeting on February 12, formally launching a structured platform that will involve young people in policy development, planning, and a clearer understanding of how the ministry functions.

The inaugural session brought together six students, with a few others unable to attend due to travel or illness. The ministry said the first meeting was designed to establish a welcoming environment, clarify how the Youth Cabinet will operate, and ensure students have a practical foundation for meaningful participation moving forward.

The meeting opened with an ice breaker organized by the Minister’s Chief of Staff and a policy adviser, aimed at encouraging interaction and setting a collaborative tone for the group’s work.

During the presentation, students were guided through the framework of the ministry, including the role of the Minister and Cabinet, the Secretary General (SG) and staff bureau, the core departments, the ministry’s four policy departments, and the execution divisions responsible for implementation. The ministry said this structure was shared to ensure students understand not only what ECYS does, but how decisions move through the system and where policy planning connects to execution.

Following the overview, department and division heads, along with the SG, delivered brief introductory remarks. Each provided a short explanation of their role, the responsibilities of their unit, and how their work connects to the ministry’s broader mandate across education, culture, youth, and sport.

The Youth Cabinet is intended to engage students beyond consultation alone, by giving them a direct role in shaping discussions that influence the ministry’s planning. The ministry emphasized that the Youth Cabinet will be student-driven, with members setting the agenda going forward based on issues they believe require attention. Students were made aware that the topics they raise will guide future meetings and help shape the Youth Cabinet’s direction.

Early feedback during the inaugural meeting suggested the students are already prepared to raise themes that adults may not always expect. One student specifically referenced cultural heritage preservation and development, signaling a level of interest in issues tied to identity, community, and long-term national development.

The meeting was held in the Council of Ministers room, reinforcing the formal nature of the initiative and giving students an early introduction to the settings where key government discussions take place. Following the meeting, students were given a tour of the Minister’s office, providing additional context on the ministerial workspace and the operational environment of the cabinet.

To support continuity and accountability, the Youth Cabinet will establish basic internal roles. Students will appoint a designated contact person to support communication and coordination, and will also identify a member responsible for taking minutes so that discussions, action points, and goals are properly recorded and tracked over time.

The Minister welcomed the inaugural engagement and expressed satisfaction with the early exchange, describing it as a strong start and a foundation for deeper youth involvement in policy thinking and national development. The ministry said it looks forward to welcoming the remaining members at the next meeting and to supporting the Youth Cabinet as it advances its agenda.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/youth-cabinet-sets-foundation-for-student-led-policy-planning-at-ecys