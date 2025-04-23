Z Air completes demo flight to St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG / WILLEMSTAD – Curacao based airline Z-Air has completed its ‘demo flight’ successfully executing a test flight with an Embraer 140 type jet aircraft from Curacao to St. Maarten and safely landing at Princess Juliana International Airport yesterday.

In a posted video on their Facebook page, Z Air announced the following:

“SXM, meet our newest fleet member. The ERJ-140 just completed its demo flight to St. Maarten — and it looks good on the runway”.