Z Air will start first flights to St. Maarten soon

WILLEMSTAD – Contrary to the original plan, Z Air’s two Embraer jets will now fly under the Antillean ‘PJ’ registration rather than the U.S. ‘N’ registration.

Despite recently winning a lawsuit against the Sint Maarten government over the possibility of flying aircraft registered in the U.S. in Sint Maarten, the airline has decided to proceed with the ‘PJ’ registration for its planes.

René Winkel, director of Z Air, explained the change: “Given that the discussion about the registration was taking longer than expected, we decided some time ago to initiate the process with the authorities in Curaçao for a local PJ registration to avoid further delays and time-wasting.”

Test Flights to St. Maarten and Medellin

With the certification process nearly complete, the aircraft will soon begin test flights as part of the permit procedure by the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA). Upon completion of the testing, Z Air is expected to begin flying to destinations like Sint Maarten and Medellín. The airline also plans to add several other regional destinations to its network in the near future.

