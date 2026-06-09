Zenarah Brown launches GoFundMe to support her Miss Netherlands Teen journey | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Zenarah Brown, the current Miss Dutch Caribbean Teen, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her participation in the Miss Netherlands Teen pageant, where she will once again represent St. Maarten on a national stage.

Brown said the pageant gives her an opportunity to showcase St. Maarten’s culture, talent and spirit, while continuing to raise the island’s profile abroad.

“My name is Zenarah Brown, and I am once again proud to represent St. Maarten on a national stage as a contestant for Miss Netherlands Teen,” Brown said. “As your current Miss Dutch Caribbean Teen, I am once again asking for your support.”

The GoFundMe campaign was created as another way for supporters to contribute to Brown’s journey, especially because many supporters from the Dutch side of St. Maarten are unable to vote in the pageant. Funds raised will assist with competition expenses, campaign activities and related fundraisers.

“Every donation helps with competition expenses and allows me to represent our island with pride,” Brown said. “Thank you for your support. Together, we can make St. Maarten shine.”

Brown’s participation has also received attention from St. Maarten’s parliamentary delegation. Members of Parliament who recently attended IPKO in the Netherlands visited Brown, offering encouragement as she continues preparing for the competition.

The visit by the MPs underscored the importance of supporting young St. Maarteners who are representing the country internationally, particularly in platforms that highlight youth, culture, confidence and national pride.

Brown is encouraging the public, businesses and members of the St. Maarten community at home and abroad to support her campaign as she continues her preparation for Miss Netherlands Teen.

Donations can be made through her GoFundMe campaign: https://gofund.me/8f5a2c0bc

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/zenarah-brown-launches-gofundme-to-support-her-miss-netherlands-teen-journey