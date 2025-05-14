Zero Tolerance for Gun Violence: Minister of Justice Issues Clear Warning | Government of Sint Maarten

Gun violence remains a serious threat to the safety and stability of communities across Sint

Maarten. In response to recent incidents, including the arrest of a minor found with a firearm on

a school bus, the Ministry of Justice is intensifying its efforts through both enforcement and

prevention.

“As Minister of Justice and the highest authority responsible for upholding the rule of law, I

want to make it absolutely clear: this Ministry will not tolerate the spread of illegal

firearms, nor the culture of fear they bring,” said Minister Nathalie M. Tackling.

“A weapon in the hands of a child is a line that should never be crossed. Gun violence is

unacceptable, and we are taking decisive action.”

As part of its broader crime prevention strategy, the Ministry, through the Police Force (KPSM)

and the Prosecutor’s Office, is executing a coordinated plan to reduce the circulation and use of

illegal firearms.

Central to this is the Stop, Drop, and Go amnesty program, extended through May 16, 2025,

offering individuals a safe and anonymous way to surrender illegal firearms.

KPSM has also deployed specialized investigative teams to dismantle criminal networks while

reinforcing early intervention through school officers, youth outreach, and community

engagement.

“We are not only enforcing the law, we are intervening,” said the Minister. “Early action is

key, especially when firearms are ending up in the hands of our youth.”

The Minister stressed that public safety is not the government’s responsibility alone.

“The Ministry is doing its part, and we expect the same from those we serve. Public safety

is a shared responsibility,” she emphasized.

The Ministry is also responding to rising gun violence across the region, including the French

side and neighboring islands such as Anguilla.

“Gun violence does not stop at our borders,” Tackling noted. “We’re strengthening

regional cooperation to tighten border controls, share intelligence, and disrupt illegal arms

flow.”

Efforts also include modernizing police tools, expanding data-driven policing, and reinforcing

cross-border coordination.

Minister Tackling also extended support to the Indian Merchant Association, following recent

crimes targeting the business community. A meeting will be scheduled to hear concerns and

explore additional safety measures.

All of these actions reflect the Ministry’s continued commitment to modernizing law enforcement,

strengthening partnerships, and restoring public trust.

“Sint Maarten is not defined by its challenges, we are defined by how we respond,” the Minister

concluded.

As part of the Ministry’s commitment to leading by example, the entire cabinet will take part in

SXM DOET this weekend, joining citizens in hands-on community projects across the island.

This participation reflects the Ministry’s belief that community involvement is not just symbolic, it

is a vital part of crime prevention. When we come together as a community, we become

stronger, safer, and more resilient against the forces that threaten us.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Zero-Tolerance-for-Gun-Violence-Minister-of-Justice-Issues-Clear-Warning.aspx