Zillah Duzon Hazel paints mural for Kooyman Paint Campaign

Kooyman is excited to announce the launch of their annual Paint Campaign. This year the theme is celebrating the “Colors of the Caribbean”. The campaign is a multi-island, multicultural, multi-artist initiative with the goal of celebrating our collective culture, supporting, and enhancing our local communities, and building a better future together.

Five unique artists from Kooyman’s five islands (Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, Curacao and St. Maarten) have each created a mural that represents the “Colors of the Caribbean” and brings to life the essence of their island.

For the island of St. Maarten, Kooyman has handpicked local Designer and Artist Zillah Duzon Hazel, a rising star and creative visionary as our talent to complete the “Colors of the Caribbean” Mural Project. Kooyman has supported the artists’ vision with an ideal mural location within the community. Through support of the National Sports Institute of Sint Maarten (NSI) the Kooyman Paint Mural has been able to select the Sports Auditorium in the heart of Philipsburg as the location for the “Colors of the Caribbean” Paint Mural.

The Mural which was completed during the space of one week from September 11th through September 18th, captivates the beauty of St. Maarten, featuring the rising sun cascading over the islands beautiful landscape, which residents and visitors get to experience on a daily basis with promise of new opportunities and beginnings. The location was chosen as a location where we inspire our youth who challenge themselves every day to take on new opportunities through sport.

Zillah Duzon Hazel was provided with all the painting supplies needed to get the job done. Kooyman paint is made locally in the Caribbean and climate tested for Caribbean weather forces, designed to last. “With this Mural project, Kooyman would like to inspire the community, said Kooyman Commercial Officer – Evencia Carty-Seabrookes. Whether you’re an artist, a diy’er, professional or simply looking to add color to your space. To go for it, be creative and take on the challenge.”

As the Colors of Caribbean campaign kicks off, you may look forward to an array of paint specials and activities. And for more information on the “Colors of the Caribbean” Mural and artists, visit kooymanbv.com/colorsofthecaribbean