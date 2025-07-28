10.8% Increase in Q1 2025 Arrivals, Highlighting Automation Milestone | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Philipsburg— The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Justice’s Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS) and the Department of Statistics (STAT), proudly announces a marked increase in inbound passenger traffic for the first quarter of 2025, along with a major milestone in the automation of immigration data collection.

From January to March 2025, PJIAE welcomed 256,923 arriving passengers, a 10.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Total passenger movements (arrivals and departures) amounted to 533,990, up from 518,658 in Q1 2024.

Passenger Profile Breakdown:

67% from North America (USA: 54%, Canada: 13%)

25% from Europe

This data marks a new era in immigration monitoring and air traffic intelligence, made possible by the successful automation of arrival data collection launched in November 2024, coinciding with the reopening of PJIAE’s new state-of-the-art Arrival Hall.

“The automation of immigration data transforms how we assess, plan, and respond to travelers,” said Mr. Erling Hoeve, Policy Advisor and Programme Manager, Border Security Innovation, Ministry of Justice.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of digital systems at PJIAE, Sint Maarten is leading the way in border security innovation. This gives the IBPS the tools to handle crowds better and make smart, informed decisions to keep our ports of entry safe.”

Prior to this upgrade, immigration arrival statistics were dependent on manual data entry, as well as flight manifest data collected by PJIAE. Previous attempts to leverage the right solution, such as the Tourism Statistical Information System (TSIS), to record this data met challenges.

Today, with the deployment of automated border control (ABC) e-Gates and automated passport kiosks, the IBPS Radex border control system instantly records accurate passenger data in a secure manner compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) norms.

Travelers enjoy the ease of use, which streamlines processes, affords high traveler throughput, and accurate statistical reporting. This outcome marks a significant step forward in mission-critical border operations, particularly within a tight operating environment like PJIAE."

“This leap in automation is not just about technology—it’s about capacity, transparency, and national security,” said Mr. Damien Schmidt, Digitization Project Coordinator at PJIAE. “Together with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication (TEATT), PJIAE is building an intelligent, future-ready airport system.”

A Strong Start to 2025 – Supporting Regional Leadership

The Q1 growth builds on strong momentum from late 2024, during which PJIAE completed critical phases of its terminal reconstruction project that began in 2021. The upgraded Arrival facilities now support smoother passenger flows and improved services for travelers and residents alike.

With PJIAE serving as a regional hub for neighboring islands such as Saba, Statia, Anguilla, St. Barth’s, and Tortola, this automation sets a new standard for collaborative airport-border operations in the Caribbean.

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

PJIAE’s participation at Routes Americas 2025 earlier this year further emphasized its drive to expand airlift and foster airline partnerships. The airport projects 1.8 million passengers for the full year, supported by data-driven infrastructure and policy.