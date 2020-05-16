10 Persons arrested for Violating Curfew | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In implementing the first Phase of the police action plan, which includes maintaining public order during the set curfew hours and deterring car thefts and burglaries, the police detained ten (10) persons on the night of 15 May 2020, police said in a statement on Saturday night.

Most of the suspects arrested were in connection with violating the curfew. They were brought to the police station in Philipsburg and held overnight for questioning. After being questioned, they were given a heavy fine and released.

The police force of Sint Maarten again would like to make it clear to some members of the community, that we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to persons, who insist on disregarding the curfew laws. (KPSM)

