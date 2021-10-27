100 Persons attend The Ramesh Manek End Polio Now Walkathon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Mid Isle hosted their annual Ramesh Manek End Polio Now Walkathon on Saturday October 23rd in connection with World Polio Day on October 24th.

Approximately 100 persons attended the walkathon, this year End Polio Now shirts and wrist bands were given with the tickets, which also included a breakfast after the walk.

A big thank you to everyone who supported the walkathon by purchasing tickets, making donations, and for the Mid Isle Rotarians for sponsoring items.

Special thanks to our annual sponsors Carl & Sons and Coffee Lounge 2.0 for donating the breakfast croissants and mini donuts!

All proceeds collected from the walkathon will go towards PolioPlus to eradicate Polio Worldwide. With the help of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, donations towards PolioPlus will be tripled! As they do a 2 to 1 match.

Currently, there are only two countries with Polio, which are Pakistan and Afghanistan. The funds collected are not only used for the polio vaccine, they are also used for transportation and other materials or equipment needed to provide the vaccine. Afghanistan and Pakistan both have poor health systems and insecurities within their countries which make it challenging for the Polio Vaccinators.

Countries need to be free of Polio for three years for it to be declared Polio Free. After 35 years, with the help of Rotary, and many other organizations the World is 99.9% Free of Polio!

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Mid Isle meets twice a month on Tuesday at 7:30pm, please contact the Club for more information at: rotarysxm.mi@gmail.com