1,012 POUNDS OF GARBAGE COLLECTED AT FLOW WELLNESS BOUTIQUE TRASH RUN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Five teams participated in the Flow Wellness Boutique Trash Run on the morning of Sunday, September 24th, and collectively, they hauled in 1,012 lbs of garbage.

The five teams, Sentinel Guardians of Sentinel Accountants & Consultants, the A-Team of U 2 Can Move, Caribbean International Academy (CIA), Ujima Foundation, and SXM FIT of Forge Fitness SXM, took off from Mullet Bay and made their way to Kimsha beach before heading into the districts of Cole Bay, Simpsonbay, and Cay Bay, collecting trash within their respective zones.

All team members - over 50 people, had 120 minutes to complete the run. They raced to the finish line at the Boutique with trash in hand. Points were given for the most garbage collected, best time, and creativity.

The winning team, Ujima Foundation, received $700.00 towards its home. SXM FIT placed second with $500.00, which will go towards SJIS Youth Residential Home. A-Team placed third with $300.00, destined for the New Start Foundation for Children.

Captains recognized for excellent leadership and engagement of their teams were Mitchell Paterson of CIA, Sandy Offringa of SXM FIT, and Marlon G. Matser of Sentinel Guardians.

The Trash Run is the brainchild of the Engage Foundation, which held the first environmental charity event in 2018. Claudine Williams-Wescot, Co-founder of the Trash Run, had set out to clean St. Maarten one run at a time. “It remains a feelgood event. We continue to care for our environment, stay active, and serve our community. Due to various circumstances, we could not have the event between 2019-2021. I’m thrilled that Flow Wellness Boutique shared our vision and that others in the business community joined, keeping this mission alive for a great third run.” she stated.

“An initiative that collectively involves our residents and business community by merging environmental improvement with a physical challenge and an added benefit to local charities, it’s a brilliant fit for us, and we’re excited for its growth and the impact it will have for our island,” said Flow Wellness Boutique owner, Wallenda Matser-Wescot.

Its sponsors: Safe Cargo Services, Timepiece Trading, Reveil Matin, Sentinel Accountants & Consultants, Kansha Wellness Property, Arena Base Café, Heavenly Water, Ace Home Center, Alite B.V, Meadowlands BV, Easy St. Maarten, Domino's Pizza St. Maarten, R&R Tackling Sol Gas Station, Imagen Graphics, as well as all the volunteers made the event a huge success.

Trash Run 2024 is set for Sunday, September 29, and the organizers look forward to bringing everyone together to continue the mission to clean St. Maarten one run at a time.

Trash Run teams at Mullet Bay before taking off to collect trash in their zones.

Participants collecting garbage along Welfare Road.