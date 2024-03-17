10th Edition of SXM DOET again a Resounding Success: Big Up Yuhself! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Celebrating a decade of community empowerment, the SXM DOET Project Coordination team is thrilled to share the remarkable success of this year's event, themed "Enriching Communities for 10 Years" with the spirited subtheme "Big Up Yuhself."

Over the weekend, an estimated 1,000+ dedicated volunteers united to support an impressive number of 69 community projects, infusing love and positivity into every endeavor. Their efforts spread smiles throughout the community, impacting it in a remarkable way.

SXM DOET is part of a Kingdom-wide initiative, with over 400.000 volunteers in the Netherlands, Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba giving back to their communities during two impactful days each year. On St. Maarten, more than 1,000 volunteers displayed love and gratitude for their communities by making a positive difference throughout various communities and neighborhoods. A combined total of 69 projects were registered to take place: 26 projects on Friday, March 15th, and 43 projects on Saturday, March 16th.

The types of projects varied widely, including many social and interactive projects with the elderly, vulnerable youth, and differently-abled, such as soapmaking, a bingo night, an island tour and being pampered. Furthermore, mural paintings and beautification projects of schools, buildings, and daycares with amazing results to gardening and agricultural projects, upkeep of play spaces, baby rooms, and building of benches and spaces to be able to take a break and reload.

In addition to the SXM DOET weekend, a series of workshops were hosted and were integral to the preparations of the organizations, enriching the experience for all involved. Organizational teams were equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for project execution, further enhancing their ability to serve the community. Moreover, as a gesture of appreciation, the first 10 organizations that registered had the opportunity to provide "Early DOETies" to their volunteers—a token of gratitude for their commitment to the cause and to celebrate the 10th anniversary. These items could be used before, during, and after the event, so keep an eye out to spot them!

Notably, volunteers from all sectors – private and public – including Ministers, Parliamentarians, government departments, and local NGOs, joined hands to make a tangible difference. The event witnessed remarkable support from businesses and organizations, exemplifying the essence of community collaboration and social responsibility. Many government departments and various businesses also took the opportunity to volunteer for SXM DOET as a team-building event while giving back. As one of these participants mentioned, ‘SXM DOET is important on so many levels: you get to connect with each other, the community, and do something that matters: it is heartwarming and rewarding at the same time’.

We extend heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed partners, who generously contributed discounts and adopted various projects, ensuring the event's success. Special recognition goes to longstanding partners, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in our journey. To Kooyman, Sherwin Williams, FLOW, Divico, Heavenly Water, CC1, Cake House, Domino's Pizza, Tackling Law in collaboration with Tackling Gas Station, T-Shirt Maxx, Livvit, Trakx Firgos, Dijtham, Greenfingers, Sweet St. Martin, Philipsburg Broadcasting, the Voice of St. Maarten, Motorworld, FunMiles, Driven Media, L. Duzanson Photography, Aga Sypnievska Photography; a heartfelt thank you!

Furthermore, we would like to commend our committed volunteer coaches who assisted various organizations in the DOET-process in the weeks leading up to the event and on the days of the event. They were a great source of support to help troubleshoot before and during the event, to let all the activities run as smoothly as possible.

Last but not least, Be The Change Foundation, the executor and organizer of SXM DOET would also like to thank the Oranje Fonds for entrusting us to host this project for the past nine years in Sint Maarten and for funding the effort locally and throughout the rest of the Dutch Kingdom. This year, just over USD $39,589 was disbursed to local NGOs to make their projects come to fruition.

While the two days are over, this does not mean the work for the coordination team is over. They continue with evaluating the registered projects, aiming to gather insights for continual improvement in future editions. Next to that, the coordination team is also busy preparing for the anniversary party scheduled for next Saturday from 1PM - 6PM at Seaview Beach Hotel. This special celebratory occasion not only commemorates the impactful contributions of SXM DOET but also serves as a moment for reflection and gratitude. We eagerly anticipate the presence of individuals, businesses, and organizations involved in joining us for this special event.

For more information about SXM DOET or to learn how to contribute in any way, please contact the SXM DOET Coordination Team Shanica Romney, Breanna Barrie, Roylyka Roache, or Caroline van Oost at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or visit www.sxmdoet.com / www.facebook.com/SXMDOET

