11 and 14-Year Olds Attacked by Two Dogs Saturday Night | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a distressing incident on St. Peters Road, where two minors were severely mauled by two dogs inside a residence on Saturday evening, February 8, 2025.

Police Central Dispatch received multiple emergency calls regarding the attack. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an 11-year-old boy severely injured, with two dogs standing close to him. A 14-year-old boy had managed to escape the house but sustained bite wounds to his lower legs.

Due to the immediate danger, officers were forced to put down the dogs in order to reach the injured child. Both victims received emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Detectives and forensic officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges pet owners to take the necessary precautions to prevent such tragic incidents.