12 & 13-year-old boy and girl missing from Pelican area | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PELICAN) – The parents of a teenage boy and girl filed reports with the Police patrol from Simpson Bay regarding their missing teenagers, police said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the reports these two teenagers who are 12 and 13 years old were last seen in the vicinity of the Buccaneers beach bar about 09.00 pm on Saturday night January 31st 2020. The two teenagers had not contacted their parents up to the time the report was being made at the police sub station.

The young man whose name is Ajae N. DAYDAY lives at Citrine Derive nr 5 and is a student of the Sint Dominic High School. He is 13-year-old clear complextion. His Mother is Miss Cleopatra Halley and can be contacted at phone number 520-3255.

The young female whose name is. Helen Cartagena – Valencia resides at Peterson drive nmber 4 apartment 1-A . Her Mother’s name is Angela Valencia and her phone number is 526-3226.

The police patrol has been out on the road looking for these two teenagers.

Anyone who have seen these two minors or have any information that can help the parents and the Police Department to locate the missing teenagers should immediately contact the the detectives via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, or the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29548:12-13-year-old-boy-and-girl-missing-from-pelican-area&Itemid=450