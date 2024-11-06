12 Advance to Rotary-Mid Isle Spelling Bee Semi-Finals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Sunday November 3rd the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle held the Preliminary Round of their 10th Annual Spelling Bee competition at Belair Community Center. 35 students aged 9-11 from various primary schools on Dutch Sint Maarten and Anguilla took part in a sit down round where they were seated at various tables to write First Round words which were provided by the Club to study.

The words were called out, then used in a sentence, and then called out again, after which the students had 30 seconds to write the word down.

With 18 points each advancing to the Semi-Final Round are Aatya Naveenkumar (Alwyn Allison, Anguilla), Amyra Ottley and Karran Gianchandani (MAC-JAG), Moriah Stewart (7th Day Adventist) and Abhiram Lulla (St. Dominic).

With 19 points are Maliyah Muckett (Alwyn Allison Anguilla), Tianna Pinard and Mannat Sharma (MAC-JAG), Arudra Bharrat and Elenor Bradshaw (Orealia Kelly, Anguilla). With a perfect score of 20 points are Kiv Leyretana (Asha Stevens) and Meher Rajani (MAC-JAG).

The Semi-Final Round will again be at the Belair Center on November 17th, where Second Round words will be used. This time the students will be on stage to spell out the words in a mic.

The Finals will be on November 24th at American University of the Caribbean (AUC) Auditorium. Of the 12 Semi-Finalists, the top 5 students will advance to the Finals.

Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle thanks all the participating schools on Sint Maarten and Anguilla, all the volunteers such as Rotarians and Interactors of St. Dominic High School, sponsors Saint Maarten Shipping and Stevedoring, ICC Cargo, Give & Take, and Rotary District 7020.