13 New Officers join KPSM Police Ranks | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM has added thirteen new police officers to its ranks with the graduation of the Basic Police Training BPO Class of 2018 on Friday morning.

The new officers took their oath before Justice Minister Anna Richardson in front of the Walter R. Kramers Building (Police Headquarters). They received their completion certificates from Chief Inspector R. Appelhof of the Netherlands Police Academy, and handed their epaulettes, signaling their change of rank from cadet to police officer, changed by their family members.

His Excellency the Governor of St. Maarten Drs. Eugene Holiday, Prime Minister the Honorable Silveria Jacobs and the Minister of Justice the Honorable Anna Richardson, Chief Prosecutor Mirjam Mol, and NAPB President Inspector R.E. Mauricia addressed the graduates. They wished them well in their chosen paths and expressed thanks to the graduates for taking up the call to serve in the justice field.

Police Chief Carl John, the rest of KPSM management team, and representatives of the Netherlands Police Academy congratulated all graduates on their academic achievements and warmly thanked the family members for their support for the officers during their training.

KPSM intends to continue to train its personnel to the highest possible level and to lay the foundation for the highest level of professional police service. Two other classes of recruits are undergoing the same intensive training, one class will sit their final exams at the end of this year.

The ceremony was also attended by other members of the Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament, government department heads, representatives of various associations and communities, fellow colleagues, relatives, and friends. (KPSM)