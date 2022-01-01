13-Year Stabbed to death by 18-old on New Year’s Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – A 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the chest by an 18-year-old girl at 7.00pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the L.B. Scott Road in the vicinity of the John Cooper/Jose Lake Ballpark. The police said on Saturday evening that a suspect has been arrested.

The police dispatch received a call about a stabbing. Police patrols and medical services were sent to the scene and there they found a 13-year-old who was bleeding and showing very little signs of life. The female was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) where she succumbed to her injury.

The circumstances that led to this fatal stabbing is under investigation. What is known that the girl and her friend were part of a group of friends who had gathered together in the area where the stabbing took place.

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. (KPSM)