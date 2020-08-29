139 active COVID-19 cases and 11 hospitalized on French Saint-Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – According to the latest health bulletin dated 26 August from the Prefecture of Saint-Martin & Saint-Barths, there are now currently 139 active cases in Saint-Martin for a total of confirmed cases of 198 and eight (8) in Saint-Barths, for a total of 17 confirmed cases.

Eleven (11) persons are hospitalized at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Center and four (4) have been transferred to the resuscitation department of the Guadeloupe University Hospital. The number of persons who have died due to COVID-19 on the French side stands at six (6).

The islands of St. Bartholomew and St. Martin have been classified as an active circulation zone of the virus, as have Guadeloupe and Martinique. This inscription in Appendix 2 of the decree of 10 July 2020 authorizes the Delegate Prefect of SaintBarthélemy and Saint-Martin to take further measures to combat the spread of the virus. No further measures are being considered at this time. Those already taken remain in force: declaration in the Prefecture of gatherings of more than 10 people; closing bars and restaurants at midnight; wearing mandatory masks in all shops; limiting entry requirements by sea; temporary controls on access to St. Martin. Journeys between the French islands are not subject to a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours, the statement from the Prefect said on Friday.

