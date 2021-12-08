15 Youths pitch their business idea to a panel of Local & International Judges | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On November 31st, JCI SXM ACTION, a local young professional organization in collaboration with KHW Law Center for social justice and Change in New Mexico, US, hosted it’s final segment of the first Annual International Youth Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program virtually.

The program concluded with a business pitch competition leaving local judges: Ann Evans-Marlin, Edsel Gumbs and international judges: Randy Trask, Mariel Vargas and Carlos Murguia astonished with the brilliant and creative business ideas (some of which are already in operation) from the 15 young emerging entrepreneurs ages 12 through 24.

The Honorable Minister of TEATT, Roger Lawrence announced the winners for the different categories: age 12-14 Giomara Ollivacce, age 15-18 Vincia Rolle and age 19-24 James Brooks.

The winners were awarded $500, $700 and $1000 respectively as startup investment for their business ideas. All participants that successfully completed the program will get further support from Arrowhead Center Enterprise Advisors at the New Mexico State University to further grow their businesses.

The International Youth Entrepreneurship Program was sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and supported in its implementation by IREX, organized by 2021 YLAI Alumna Ravina Claudius and 2021 US YLAI Host Pamelya Herndon, with head trainers Dr. Ife Badejo, Dr. Griselda Martinez and Rob Mangone.

Watch the replay here: https://fb.watch/9MFVVWmw7o/