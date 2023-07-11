157 students pass at Milton Peters College and Sundial School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - On July 6, the results of the second round of the Dutch exam programs were announced.

A larger than normal group of students took part in the second round, either to improve one grade for tertiary education purposes or because they had missed an exam during the first round due to sickness or because they had to improve a grade in order to pass.

Of the 235 candidates from PBL, PKL, TKL, HAVO and VWO it is now final that 157 students passed: 34 MPC PBL-PKL (56%), 34 Sundial PBL-PKL (68%), 40 TKL (69%), 38 HAVO (75%) and 11 VWO (73%), which results in an overall pass rate of 67%.

The performance of the MPC PKL-students and the Sundial PBL- students were lower than usual, which pushed the overall rate down. An analysis of all results will be done to identify the causes of the decreased passing rate and to ensure improved outcomes in the future.

The majority of the students celebrated their achievements and received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony that took place on June 29th at Belair Community Center. General Director Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford commended the students for being a special group: they had surpassed all the challenges that were thrown at them over the past 1.5 year with blended learning during Covid and the upheaval at both schools due to NRPB post Hurricane Irma reconstruction works during the last two school years.

In addition to these challenges the exam rules this year had been applied without any Covid alleviations, as was done in the previous three years, and yet the students performed admirable.

On July 6th, 39 students who took part in the second round of examinations, received the happy news that they were successful. They were given a festive ceremony at Milton Peters College, attended by many teachers and managers, even though the official summer vacation had started since July 1st.

Overall the best scoring students were:

VWO: Nysette Gomes (Profile Economy and Society), Isabeau Croes (Profile Nature & Health) and Suni Plattel (Nature and Technique);

HAVO: Emma Croes (profile Culture & Society), Angelle Presentacion (profile Economy & Society), Jayden van Helsdingen (Profile Nature and Health) and Johanna Millet (Profile Nature and Technique);

TKL: Jabari Illidge (Sector technique), Omari Alexander (Sector Care and Wellness), Chrishan Allwood (Sector Economy);

MPC PBL-PKL: Sue Ellen Lourens Leito and Sylvienna Hooi (PKL-Business), Deondro Pantophlet (PKL-Electro), Jelicia Brooks Abreu (PBL-Business), Shanipha Jones (PBL-Construction), Moises Martina (PBL-Electro) and Jermain Cannegieter (PBL-Metal);

Sundial School: N’Tonya Richardson-Rombley (PKL- Care and Wellness), Edwin Mendez (PKL-Hospitality), Isabela Anthony-Hernandez (PBL-Hospitality) and Steven Richardson (PBL-Care and Wellness).

Special mention can be made of the following students:

VWO student Suni Plattel, who excelled with an exceptionally high average of 9.3 for all her subjects and with the score 10 (perfect score) for several subjects. TKL student Omari Alexander showed resilience, which resulted in being the best scoring student in his sector Care and Wellness as well as valedictorian of all TKL students.

Ajeane Hazell was complimented by the MPC PBL-PKL team by showing that dedication and hard work pays off. Suerayah Jederon, an ex-student from Prins Willem Alexander School, pushed through her 4 years at Sundial, persevered, and came out victorious. She shed tears of joy when she heard she passed her re-sit for Biology.

SVOBE Schools would like to congratulate all students and their parents and guardians for achieving this momentous milestone and wish the graduates much success in their future endeavors.

Part of the graduating TKL students during the graduation ceremony of June 29, 2023, at Belair Community Center.

Mini graduation ceremony on July 6, 2023, for the students who passed after the re-sit.