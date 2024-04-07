16-Year-Old Teen Girl Goes Missing on her way to work | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Sunday 07 April 2024 a report of a “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the parents of Gladis Valentina HEYLEGER-PAULINO born in Saint Martin, on 03rd August 2007.

Gladis Valentina HEYLEGER-PAULINO was last seen by her parents on Saturday morning on the A.Th. Illidge Road on her way to work. She has since not returned home, nor contacted her parents or any other family member.

Gladis is about 5’4 feet tall, normal build, dark brown complexion, black eyes, and dark brown hair and is 16-years old.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Gladis Valentina HEYLEGER-PAULINO.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Police.

Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

Also, if you are Gladis and you are reading this then please do contact your parents to let her know that everything is okay with you.