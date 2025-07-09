17 Sint Maarteners earn drone pilot certification | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Seventeen professionals from various emergency and support functions (ESF) in Sint Maarten have successfully completed a three-day official drone training course focused on enhancing the island’s disaster response capabilities.

The training, organized by Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), concluded today with each participant earning a drone pilot certification.

The intensive course, led by experts from CDS Curaçao, provided hands-on instruction in key areas such as high-resolution aerial imaging, damage assessment, search & rescue, surveillance, and emergency payload delivery.

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the island’s key institutions, including the Police Force, VKS, Fire Department, DCOMM, Civil Aviation, the TEATT Inspectorate, GEBE, and BTP. Their active participation marks an important step toward enhanced inter-agency coordination and improved technological readiness.

Interim Director of BTP and ESF2 Coordinator, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, praised the collaborative effort and emphasized the critical role drone technology plays in modern emergency response: This training represents a major leap forward in our ability to respond to disasters quickly and intelligently. Drone technology is no longer optional, it is essential. With these new certifications, Sint Maarten is better equipped to protect lives, assess damage, and restore critical services in times of crisis,” said Mrs. Labega-Hoeve.

Special thanks are extended to Fire Chief Clive Richardson, Iesha Harrigan of the Office of Disaster Management, and the entire Fire Department team for their invaluable support in facilitating this training. Hosting the event at the Fire Department provided a highly realistic and professional setting that greatly enriched the learning experience for all participants.