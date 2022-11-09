192 vehicles and 66 persons controlled. 132 drivers stopped with dark windows | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Within the last few weeks, the police special team has conducted general controls related to the end-of-year safety plan carried out by the special team. These controls were intelligence and information based, and focused police resources on factors related to general and traffic safety.

The team conducted a total of 192 vehicle controls last week in which 132 drivers were stopped for having dark windows, 18 scooters were stopped and three were taken into storage for non-compliance with technical requirements.

On the grounds of violations of the Narcotics Law, police stopped and searched 66 people on the suspicion of being in possession of narcotics. A total of 72 grams of drugs found and confiscated by police.

Two people with outstanding arrest warrants for armed robberies were arrested in the controls. One suspect was wanted in connection with several robberies.

Police will be active in Philipsburg and surrounding areas over the next few weeks. Action will be taken to prevent illegal parking and traffic situation on Front Street and to prevent burglaries and robberies. (KPSM)