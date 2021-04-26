20.000th vaccination milestone reached | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – On Monday, April 26th, a little over two months after the start of the vaccination campaign on Sint Maarten, the country has reached the milestone of the 20.000th vaccine administered to Julia Richardson at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry of VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) offices.

Richardson came for her first dose of the vaccine and was delighted to be the recipient of the 20.000th vaccine administered on Sint Maarten.

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) is happy to reach this milestone yet reminds everyone that we still have a long way to go. The percentage of vaccinated people against the COVID-19 virus on Sint Maarten is still not high enough to fight off a possible third wave of infections, which is why the VMT has scaled up the vaccination process to reach the goal as soon as possible.

This has become even more important since we know that most infections are related to the UK variant. The Indian variant has also been detected in the country.

The VMT is also delighted to see that many Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and organizations are taking ownership of this challenge and actively promoting the vaccination campaign. More and more businesses are requesting an information session for their staff or providing incentives to encourage their staff to take the vaccine.

The American University of the Caribbean (AUC) students and volunteers from SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. frequently offer registration assistance at their information & registration stands at several supermarkets throughout the country.

This commitment and support from volunteers, NGOs, and businesses are fundamental because they are the beating heart of the community. If they lead by example and promote it, the VMT hopes that more people will realize that it is safe and the best thing to do for Sint Maarten.

The VMT would like to encourage everyone who hasn’t registered already to do so. Even if you are still on the fence, it is still wise to register. If you receive your invitation and you are still not sure, you can always postpone or cancel, but getting the vaccine registration numbers up is very important because the VMT can then show that there is sufficient demand for the vaccine on Sint Maarten and secure the delivery of the next batch of vaccines from the Netherlands.

You can register using the online registration form, which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found by using the following link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/Form.aspx?fid=5376a115-73d0-4a74-b632-95a9448539b2&v=OGtn05kNmb

Registration is free, and the vaccine is free.

Paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Forms” can be picked up at several locations, including Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Walk-ins are now also facilitated at the Belair Community Center between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM and CPS between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM for on-site registration and vaccination on the same day.

The VMT also encourages everyone to assist friends, family, neighbors, and loved ones with the registration as we know that some struggle with the process. Ask if you can help with registration, transport, or support if you suspect that someone could need it because only together can we reach our goal.

If you have questions about the registration process, your appointment, or if you wish for information, CPS can assist. All you need to do is 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Sint Maarten Protected Together.