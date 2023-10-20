2023 Monaco Yacht Show hailed a success for Destination Hub | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Destination Hub has been hailed a success at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, at Port Hercules. Renowned as the international meeting for the superyacht sector, the show took place from September 27th to 30th, with more than 115 yachts on display, 560 selected exhibitors and 30,000 visitors in attendance.

The event marked a significant milestone in Destination Hub’s three-year journey to present a unified front, showcasing the islands of Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Anguilla, and St. Barth as the yachting capitol of the Caribbean. The Hub received an overwhelming response from attendees, who were delighted to witness the presence of these Caribbean destinations united. The event provided an exceptional platform for networking, forging new connections, and engaging in promising discussions.

A highlight of Destination Hub's participation was the "Destination Hub Seminar," where the team had the opportunity to showcase the unique offerings of their destinations and marinas. Another significant achievement was the exclusive interview with the Destination Hub partners on SuperYachts.com. The interview showcased the vision and aspirations of Destination Hub in the yachting world.

The creation of the Hub is a crucial achievement, said Sharrita Mills – Director of Sales and Marketing, at the Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance. It is vital for us to reinforce our destinations as a stand-out Destination Hub in the Caribbean, strengthening us as a premier location in the yachting industry, with the first class, quality services we offer, Sharrita Mills added.

Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board, shared his thoughts on the event: "I had the privilege of experiencing firsthand the remarkable synergy among our Destination Hub partners. Together, we unveiled the region as an unparalleled yachting destination, offering discerning travelers an array of unique and immersive experiences. Our collective vision was encapsulated in the Unified Cruising Permit, a groundbreaking initiative that epitomizes the spirit of cooperation. This permit, on the verge of finalization, will seamlessly connect our four destinations, simplifying yacht travel and enhancing the allure of our beautiful region."

Destination Hub - Yacht Club Port De Plaisance management, would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Destination Hub organizing team, and all the partners commitment in making this event successful, St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, Saint Martin Tourisme, Anguilla Tourist Board, St. Barth Tourisme, Palapa Marina, Port St. Maarten, The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance, EZ Shop, NAPA, Delta Petroleum, SMMTA, Seagrapes International, Big Time Taxi, and Impulse Spa.

Destination Hub ended the European superyacht show season at Monaco Yacht Show, and swiftly shift focus across the Atlantic to the upcoming Fort Lauderdale Boat Show from October 25th – 29th, kickstarting the yachting season in the Caribbean.