2024 Motor Vehicle QR Code Stickers Ready for Pickup Starting February 5 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Finance of Sint Maarten is thrilled to announce the commencement of the distribution of the highly anticipated 2024 Motor Vehicle QR Code Stickers.

Starting Monday, February 5, 2024, residents can pick up their stickers at the Receivers Office, with a structured process to avoid last-minute rushes before the payment deadline on February 29, 2024. The distribution will occur in two stages.

In the initial stage, which begins on February 5, 2024, QR Code Stickers are available for those with number plates falling under the M & P category. Subsequently, from February 12 through 29, 2024, individuals with number plates in the M, P, and all other categories will be able to access their QR Code Stickers.

Please be advised that if individuals currently possess a temporary number plate or require a new one, the collection of their QR Code Sticker is not yet possible. The Ministry assures that information regarding the designated time for collecting both new number plates and QR Code Sticker will be communicated at a later date.

Residents have three convenient methods to pay the 2024 Motor Vehicle Tax: online payment through credit or debit cards (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, and cash.

Online payments through credit or debit cards can be made via services.sintmaartengov.org, and it is crucial to have valid insurance, inspection, and, if applicable, a bill of sale ready for upload during the online payment process.

Bank transfers are accepted with the following details: Windward Island Bank (WIB) • USD Account: 324800-05 • Naf. Account: 324800-03 RBC Royal Bank: • USD Account: 8200000403930461 • Naf. Account: 8200000005425048

When initiating the transfer, residents should ensure to include their name and plate number in the description box. After which, receipts and QR Code Stickers can be collected at the Receivers Office within three working days, provided residents present a valid inspection and insurance card.

Finally, cash payments can be completed at the Receivers Office on Pond Island (8:00 AM – 2:00 PM) or the Public Service Center in Simpson Bay (8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM).

Please be aware that only three transactions are permitted per person. Individuals owning more than three vehicles are advised to either utilize online services or submit copies at the Receivers office in a sealed envelope, including their name and contact number on the envelope.

The 2024 Vehicle Tax tariffs in Antillean Guilders are: License Plate Designation Gasoline Nafls. Diesel Nafls. M / P 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* SXM / MR / L / PAR 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* TAXI 275.00 + 12.50* 550.00 + 12.50* R 300.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* BUS / G / T 35 passengers or less 275.00 + 12.50* 550.00 + 12.50* BUS / G / T 35 passengers or more 1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50* VWeight less than 3500 kg (7700 lbs) 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* VWeight more than 3500 kg (7700 lbs) 1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50* ZWeight more than 3500 kg (7700 lbs) 1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50* GAR 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50* MF – Motorbike 200.00 + 12.50* MF – Moped 50.0 + 12.50* *Price of QR Code Sticker and new plates.

Please note individuals applying for a new number plate will be charged Naf. 12.50 for the plate, in addition to the QR code sticker cost of Naf. 12.50 and the applicable vehicle tax tariffs.

For further information, residents can contact the Receivers Office at the following phone numbers: 542-2143, 542-5300, 542-5304, 542-3839, or reach out via email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org