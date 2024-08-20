2024 Snap Elections Over. Formation of New Coalition Underway | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Monday, August 19, 2024, snap elections is now behind us and the process to form a new government is underway.

The elected members of parliament (MP) are listed below based on the results of the Monday elections. Some MPs may transition to become a minister and then the next highest vote getter on the party slate would become an MP:

The division of seats in the 15-member House of Parliament of Sint Maarten are as follows:

1 Mercelina Luc F.E. 1315 URSM (Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement)

2 de Weever Ludmila N.L. 690 PFP (Party for Progress)

3 Ottley Omar E.C. 666 UP (United People’s Party)

4 Heyliger geb. Marten Grisha S. 477 DP (Democratic Party)

5 Lewis Lyndon Constantine Junior 447 NOW (Nation Opportunity Wealth)

6 Meyers Franklin Antonio 416 SAM (Soualiga Action Movement)

7 Wescot geb. Williams Sarah A. 390 DP

8 Doran Egbert Jurendy 361 NA

9 Gumbs Melissa D. 346 PFP

10 Kotai Viren V. 339 DP

11 York Darryl T.J. 312 NA

12 Irion Ardwell M.R. 305 NA

13 Lacroes Francisco A. 236 UP

14 Brug Richinel S.J. 227 URSM

15 Roseburg Sjamira D.M. 208 URSM