24 Lions graduate from Lions Clubs International Regional Lions Leadership Institute | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - 24 Lions from Multiple District 60 Caribbean Region received their Certificates of Leadership from the Regional Lions Leadership Institute on Friday May 19th, 2023, during the MD60 43rd Convention Meeting which was held on Sint Maarten.

Lions International, through the Regional Lions Leadership Institute program, develops quality leadership training for its members. This training is specifically designed to prepare Lions for leadership positions throughout the Organization and within their Lions’ communities.

The RLLI is one of the avenues for training that is available to all Lions. The objective of the institute was to develop a cadre of Lions leaders who can spearhead initiatives to steer the Organization to be the leading quality-driven community service Organization in the Caribbean and equip the participants with leadership skills to enable them to assume leadership positions within their respective Clubs.

The intense 3-day leadership training course was held at the Divi Resort Hotel in Sint Maarten from Sunday, May 14th, 2023, and ended on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. The 24 graduates represented 10 countries ranging from members of the Lions Clubs of Sint Maarten, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad, Jamaica, St Vincent, Grand Cayman, Saba, Antigua, and the British Virgin Islands.

The course was facilitated by 5 senior leaders within the Lions Organization from Barbados, Trinidad and Sint Maarten.

One participant remarked that in addition to providing leadership training, the overall institute provided an atmosphere for learning and fun and was engaging, amazing, informative while helping to foster a closer relationship with fellow participants and facilitators.

MD60 Global Leadership Team Coordinator Lion Alphons Gumbs, MJF remarked that “as a past graduate of the RLLI program in 2020, I was very enthusiastic to coordinate this training for my fellow Lions. 24 new Lions are now equipped to lead their respective Clubs at a higher level.”

On hand to distribute the certificates to the successful graduates were Past International President Lion Al Brandel, MD60 Council Chair Lion Claudio Buncamper, PMJF, District Governor 60A Lion Shabiki Cazabon, PMJF and District Governor 60B Lion Nicholas DaCosta, PMJF.