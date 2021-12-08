24-Year-Old Reported Missing on Tuesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday evening December 7, 2021, a “Missing person” report was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of the man Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA, born in the Dominican Republic, on November 10, 1997, and residing at Carnation Road number 23 in Betty’s Estate.

Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA is about 6’ tall, regular builds, light brown skin complexion, with brown eyes and brown hair and is 24 years old. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt blue jeans pants.

He was last seen leaving the residence about 08.00 am on Tuesday morning heading to work and was driving a blue Hyundai Accent with the license plate M-12351. He has not returned home, nor contacted his mother or any other family member in the last 24 hours.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

The mother of Milcidaniel ROMERO MOTA, (Y.Mota Richardson) can also be contacted via the cell number 556-5200. (KPSM)