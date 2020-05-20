26- and 23-year old arrested for Drug Smuggling at the Airport Cargo Facility | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Alpha Team made two arrests on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, in connection with drug smuggling, the law enforcement agency announced on Wednesday evening.

A young man with the initials R.P. (26) and a young woman with initials Z.T.L. (23) were arrested for smuggling drugs through the Princess Juliana International Airport (P.J.I.A) cargo facilities.

After a search of the cargo facilities the Alpha Team was able to uncover 467 grams worth of illegal narcotics. The drugs were confiscated, and the two youngsters were arrested.

The suspects were taken to the police station in Philipsburg, where they remain in police custody pending further investigation.

In a subsequent arrest, the Alpha Team arrested another young man with initials D.S. (24) on Friday, May 15th, 2020, on suspicion of smuggling 2,734 grams worth of drugs to the island.

D.S. was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning. As this is still an ongoing investigation further information will be provided as it becomes available. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31596:26-and-23-year-old-arrested-for-drug-smuggling-at-the-airport-cargo-facility&Itemid=450