2643 Active COVID-19 Cases. 10 Persons Hospitalized | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - As of January 14th, there were one hundred eighty-three (183) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, one hundred thirty-seven (137) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two thousand six hundred forty-three (2643) of which two thousand twenty-three (2023) are locals, six hundred five (605) are tourists and 15 persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to eight thousand four hundred thirty-three (8433).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two thousand six hundred thirty-three (2633) people in home isolation. Ten (10) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to five thousand seven hundred fifteen (5715). Sixty-three (63) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Hon. Omar Ottley urges the public to remain cautious during this time. The Omicron variant is extremely contagious; for your safety avoid mass gatherings, conduct safety testing, and follow the COVID-19 protocols. Together we can get through this pandemic.