2nd Annual World Stray Animal Day Sunset Sail Raises Vital Funds | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - On Saturday, March 30th, Aqua Mania Adventures hosted the highly anticipated 2nd Annual World Stray Animal Day Sunset Sail, a heartfelt event aimed at uniting animal enthusiasts and supporting local animal welfare organizations. This year's gathering, held in honor of World Stray Animal Day, was a resounding success, with the boat reaching full capacity and over $3,500 was raised to aid St. Maarten's abandoned animals.

The Sunset Sail, which sold out with over 70 enthusiastic participants, served as a fundraiser for key local animal welfare foundations, including The St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, SXM Paws, and Animal Defenders. Generous contributions poured in from attendees, who not only purchased tickets but also donated bags of pet food, supported a raffle, and participated in various fundraising efforts throughout the event.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support shown by our community for this important cause," remarked Michele Korteweg, one of the event organizers. "The funds raised will significantly bolster the efforts of our local animal welfare organizations in their mission to provide care and find loving homes for St. Maarten's stray animals."

The Sunset Sail, which departed at 5:15 pm, offered participants a picturesque 90-minute coastal journey complete with an open bar, snacks, and stunning views of the sunset over the Caribbean Sea. Prior to departure, attendees enjoyed the Mixer, featuring informational booths of the Foundations, refreshments sponsored by Tito’s Vodka & CC1, and snacks donated by Zeebest Bakery and Domino’s Pizza.

Prizes for the raffle were generously donated by local businesses including Belair Beach Resort, Island 92, Dinghy Dock, CC1, Prime, Pyratz Gourmet Cruises, Scuba Shop, West Indies Lifestyle Jewelry, Amsterdam Cheese & Wine Shop, Tracy's Bottles, and SXM Beer.

"We're deeply grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, and attendees for their unwavering support," said Korteweg. "Their contributions will make a meaningful difference in the lives of St. Maarten's animals."

The event also served as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering to prevent the misery and plight of stray animals. Attendees were encouraged to support ongoing efforts by reporting animal abuse, volunteering with local organizations, and donating supplies and funds. SXM Paws and 4 Leaf Rover are organizing the next spay and neuter campaign May 6th to May 10th. The Foundations are in dire need of towels and sheets and a list of other needs is available at SXM Paws to make this event a resounding success. Tell a friend, put up a poster, share social media posts or help someone in need afford to fix their pet.

Plans are already underway for next year's World Stray Animal Day Sunset Sail, which promises to build on the success of this year's event and continue making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.

For more information about how to support St. Maarten's animal welfare organizations, please visit:

Animal Welfare Foundation: Website, Phone: +1 721-520-8887, Email: sxmanimalwelfare@yahoo.com

SXM Paws: Phone: +1 721-520-8398, Email: sxmpaws@gmail.com

Animal Defenders: Phone: +1 721-553-3116, Email: almewi10@gmail.com