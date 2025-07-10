3-Day Coaches & Umpires Courses Mark Major Step in Baseball and Softball Development on St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), in partnership with the St. Maarten Baseball & Softball Federation (SMBSF), the Koninklijke Nederlandse Baseball en Softball Bond (KNBSB), and the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), proudly hosted a successful 3-day Coaches Training Course and Umpires/Officials Course from July 4–6, 2025.

This KNBSB-certified program was designed to build capacity, foster collaboration, and advance sports development by equipping local officials and coaches with internationally recognized credentials and practical skills aligned with global standards.

A total of 40 participants took part in this intensive training: 6 from Saba, 4 from Statia and 30 from St. Maarten

Participants represented leagues and clubs across the island, including SUSA, the Pelican League, and Little League, demonstrating a shared commitment to elevating baseball and softball in the region.

Expert instructors included:

Ben Thijssen, Trainer/Coach, Team Kingdom of the Netherlands & Academy Manager Curaçao

Randolph Oduber, Trainer/Coach, Team Kingdom of the Netherlands U18 & Academy Manager, Aruba

Marwin Kleinmoedig, International Umpire/Educator (Netherlands)

Giovanni Meulens, International Umpire/Educator (Aruba)

Stefaan Eskes, Director of KNBSB, joined the delegation and participated in a facility visit and survey of the John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ballpark. He expressed how impressed he was with the creativity and resourcefulness demonstrated in upcycling and facility improvements, highlighting that NSI has produced “one of the best batting cages in the Kingdom.” His visit underscored that St. Maarten can lead by example in facility innovation and best practices.

Among the activities, SMSF also facilitated a meeting with Stefaan Eskes and the Sports Tripartite (SMSF, NSI, and the Department of Sports) to exchange ideas and discuss opportunities to strengthen collaboration, share expertise, and expand partnerships within the Kingdom to support the growth of sport across St. Maarten.

On July 3rd, before the start of the official courses, the coaches observed the Little League youth selection teams preparing for the upcoming Little League Regional Championship.

Throughout the weekend, they connected with players and coaches and attended Pelican League games to experience the local baseball scene firsthand. The instructors emphasized the importance of staying engaged with emerging talent, noting that promising players who stand out locally or abroad could one day be called up to represent the Kingdom of the Netherlands team.

Moving forward, SMBSF and NSI will continue working with KNBSB to explore ways to upgrade the John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ballpark to meet international standards, an important next step for St. Maarten sports.

“This initiative is a clear example of SMSF’s commitment to strengthening our member federations through regional and international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building,” said Naomi Korstanje, President of the St. Maarten Sports Federation.

“By investing in our coaches, trainers, and officials, we are investing in the future of sport on our island. This training also contributes to our ongoing work to build and maintain a comprehensive national Coaches & Sports Professionals Database, ensuring quality standards, safeguarding, and sustainable athlete development.”

Natasha Richardson, President of the St. Maarten Baseball & Softball Federation, added: “This training was a milestone for our baseball and softball community. It not only empowered officials and coaches with new skills but also strengthened ties across the Kingdom. We are proud to see this level of dedication and to keep raising the standard together.”

This weekend marked a significant step in connecting the Kingdom’s baseball and softball communities, laying the foundation for a more professional, sustainable, and inclusive sporting environment.

This partnership is just the start, as we look forward to collaborating on follow-up Level 2 and Level 3 courses in the near future. SMSF and SMBSF would like to thank all partners involved for making this initiative such a success.

Special thanks to the Department of Sports for facilitating the use of the Government Building conference rooms and to the St. Maarten Little League Association for making the field available for the practical sessions. SMSF and SMBSF also extend sincere appreciation to DR Catering, Carl's and Sons Unique Bakery, and all volunteers whose support contributed to this achievement.

Certified Umpires Coaches Softball Baseball.

Coaches group theory session in full swing day two.

SMSF, SMSBF, KNBSB training coaches.

Umpire courses in full swing.